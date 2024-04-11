Advertisement
Terrorist shot dead in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 07:26 AM IST
According to latest reports, security forces have taken strict action against terrorism in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama. A terrorist has been killed in Pulwama Encounter. To know more about the same, watch this report.

