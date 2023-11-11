trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686927
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
An encounter is going on between the security forces and the terrorists in the Parigam area of Pulwama. This encounter started after the information about two terrorists hiding in the area.
Follow Us

All Videos

Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Play Icon2:4
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Play Icon1:27
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
Play Icon11:19
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
Play Icon11:32
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
Play Icon2:10
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket

Trending Videos

Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
play icon2:4
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
play icon1:27
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
play icon11:19
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
play icon11:32
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
play icon2:10
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
Pulwama attack,Pulwama encounter,Pulwama News,Anantnag,Anantnag encounter,anantnag encounter news,anantnag encounter today,Terrorist attack,terrorists hiding in the area,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,Breaking News,breaking,encounter in pulwama,Pulwama,pulwama encounter today,pulwama encounter video,pulwama encounter news,crpf encounter in pulwama,Encounter,Pulwama terror attack,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,Kashmir encounter,Terrorist encounter,