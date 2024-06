videoDetails

The biggest reason for BJP's defeat in Ayodhya

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 08:12 PM IST

In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP suffered the biggest loss in Uttar Pradesh's Awadh region. From where BJP had the highest expectations after the construction of Ram Temple. But it seems that even Ram did not cross the BJP's fleet. Let us tell you what were the reasons which stopped BJP from progressing in Awadh region?