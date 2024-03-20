Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The daughter was killed and the house was set on fire

|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A heart-wrenching news has come out from Prayagraj, UP. It is alleged that angry over the death of a woman under suspicious circumstances, her family members set fire to the house of her in-laws.. in which two people got burnt to death.. while many others were injured. People got seriously injured..

All Videos

DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.
Play Icon12:07
DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.
24 ki Sarkar: Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah met
Play Icon18:12
24 ki Sarkar: Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah met
There was a heated argument between BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla and Ajay Shukla.
Play Icon38:44
There was a heated argument between BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla and Ajay Shukla.
Elvish Yadav Arrest: Watch Exclusive Interview of Elvish's Parents
Play Icon20:55
Elvish Yadav Arrest: Watch Exclusive Interview of Elvish's Parents
Anil Singhvi Exclusive: Reason Behind Huge Market Fall?
Play Icon05:28
Anil Singhvi Exclusive: Reason Behind Huge Market Fall?

Trending Videos

DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.
play icon12:7
DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.
24 ki Sarkar: Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah met
play icon18:12
24 ki Sarkar: Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah met
There was a heated argument between BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla and Ajay Shukla.
play icon38:44
There was a heated argument between BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla and Ajay Shukla.
Elvish Yadav Arrest: Watch Exclusive Interview of Elvish's Parents
play icon20:55
Elvish Yadav Arrest: Watch Exclusive Interview of Elvish's Parents
Anil Singhvi Exclusive: Reason Behind Huge Market Fall?
play icon5:28
Anil Singhvi Exclusive: Reason Behind Huge Market Fall?