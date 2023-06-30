NewsVideos
videoDetails

The first batch of Amarnath Yatra left amidst the cheers of Bholenath, tight security arrangements

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Every year devotees wait for the beginning of the Amarnath Yatra with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm. This wait is now over and the Amarnath Yatra of 2023 has started.

All Videos

Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
play icon6:48
Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
play icon0:55
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
play icon15:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
play icon1:47
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO
play icon5:8
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO

Trending Videos

Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
play icon6:48
Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
play icon0:55
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
play icon15:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
play icon1:47
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO
play icon5:8
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO
Amarnath Yatra,Amarnath Yatra 2023,amarnath yatra update,amarnath yatra news,amarnath yatra opening date,amarnath yatra registration,amarnath yatra news today,amarnath yatra helicopter,amarnath yatra latest update,amarnath yatra 2023 update,amarnath yatra vlog,Amarnath Yatra Pahalgam route,Amarnath,Amarnath Yatra Baltal route,amarnath yatra 2023 registration,amarnath guide,amarnath yatra 2023 opening date,amarnath yatra weather,Zee News,