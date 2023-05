videoDetails

The Kerala Story Controversy: Vipul Shah gives befitting reply to allegations!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

The controversy over the film The Kerala Story is continuously increasing. Producer Vipul Shah has faced serious allegations while besieging the BJP regarding the narrative of the film. Vipul Shah gave a befitting reply to this. Know what said something.