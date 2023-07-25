trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640411
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The Muslim side will have to wait! Bench will be formed tomorrow on ASI survey

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey: After the court's decision on the Gyanvapi case, the ASI survey was not conducted even on Monday. A bench will be constituted tomorrow on the ASI survey. The petition of the Muslim side will be heard tomorrow.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Anju married in Pakistan! UP ATS tightens again on Seema Haider
play icon10:18
Anju married in Pakistan! UP ATS tightens again on Seema Haider
Anju accepted Islam in Pakistan?
play icon5:24
Anju accepted Islam in Pakistan?
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
play icon1:3
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
IRCTC Website resumes railway ticket booking
play icon0:43
IRCTC Website resumes railway ticket booking
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey today
play icon4:37
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey today
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Anju married in Pakistan! UP ATS tightens again on Seema Haider
play icon10:18
Anju married in Pakistan! UP ATS tightens again on Seema Haider
Anju accepted Islam in Pakistan?
play icon5:24
Anju accepted Islam in Pakistan?
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
play icon1:3
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
IRCTC Website resumes railway ticket booking
play icon0:43
IRCTC Website resumes railway ticket booking
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey today
play icon4:37
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey today
gyanvapi survey live,asi team in gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi survey latest,gyanvaipi varanasi survey,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi masjid news today,gyanvapi mosque survey,gyanvapi masjid shivling,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi masjid varanasi,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi masjid live,gyanvapi masjid survey report,gyanvapi mosque news,gyanvapi case,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,