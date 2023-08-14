trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649160
The rain of death returned again in Himachal! a terrible deluge has come

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Shimla Shiv Mandir Landslide in Shimla: Landslide has occurred in the Summer Hill of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. 21 people have died in this terrible accident. After this accident, many people are feared to be buried under the debris. Rescue operation is going on.

