trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629139
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The 'shootout' in which France is burning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Arson and violent demonstrations are taking place in France after the murder of a 17-year-old boy, but President Emmanuel Macron was seen enjoying the concert of British singer Elton John.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
play icon7:50
DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
DNA: 'Uniform Civil Code' bill will come in the monsoon session!
play icon12:11
DNA: 'Uniform Civil Code' bill will come in the monsoon session!
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
play icon3:7
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
DNA: High alert for rain in 19 states
play icon5:25
DNA: High alert for rain in 19 states
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
play icon4:52
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
play icon7:50
DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
DNA: 'Uniform Civil Code' bill will come in the monsoon session!
play icon12:11
DNA: 'Uniform Civil Code' bill will come in the monsoon session!
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
play icon3:7
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
DNA: High alert for rain in 19 states
play icon5:25
DNA: High alert for rain in 19 states
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
play icon4:52
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
France,France shooting,police shooting,Shooting,Paris shooting,France protests,shooting paris,France news,shooting france,shooting in france,paris shooting riots,police shooting france,france police shooting,paris police shooting,france teenager police shooting,france traffic stop shooting,nahel shooting,France riots,paris shooting news,paris shooting 2015,paris shootings,nanterre teenager shooting,Charlie Hebdo shooting,paris shooting suspect,