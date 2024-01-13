trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709347
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The story of Ayodhya Ram temple in the words of three generations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya is getting ready in its new form before Pran Pratistha. The glory like Treta, the completeness like Treta and the experience like Treta are making the devotees of Ram happy. 22 January will become another historic date for the transformation of Ayodhya. But how many ups and downs has today's Ayodhya seen? How has Ayodhya changed since the temple movement? How did different generations of Ayodhya get associated with the movement and how did Karseva pave the way for the construction of the temple? Today you can understand this whole story in the words of three generations of Ayodhya.

All Videos

Muizzu's attitude has changed as soon as he returned from China
Play Icon1:10
Muizzu's attitude has changed as soon as he returned from China
Lal Krishna Advani has written an article on Ram Temple
Play Icon9:44
Lal Krishna Advani has written an article on Ram Temple
Taal Thok Ke: three sadhus were attacked in Purulia, West Bengal
Play Icon38:20
Taal Thok Ke: three sadhus were attacked in Purulia, West Bengal
Sadhu Assaulted in Bengal: Who Hates Saffron in Bengal?
Play Icon30:42
Sadhu Assaulted in Bengal: Who Hates Saffron in Bengal?
Big meeting of AAP Congress underway at Kharge's house in Delhi
Play Icon16:37
Big meeting of AAP Congress underway at Kharge's house in Delhi

Trending Videos

Muizzu's attitude has changed as soon as he returned from China
play icon1:10
Muizzu's attitude has changed as soon as he returned from China
Lal Krishna Advani has written an article on Ram Temple
play icon9:44
Lal Krishna Advani has written an article on Ram Temple
Taal Thok Ke: three sadhus were attacked in Purulia, West Bengal
play icon38:20
Taal Thok Ke: three sadhus were attacked in Purulia, West Bengal
Sadhu Assaulted in Bengal: Who Hates Saffron in Bengal?
play icon30:42
Sadhu Assaulted in Bengal: Who Hates Saffron in Bengal?
Big meeting of AAP Congress underway at Kharge's house in Delhi
play icon16:37
Big meeting of AAP Congress underway at Kharge's house in Delhi
ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishtha,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,Ram Mandir,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,Ayodhya,ram mandir ayodhya construction update,ayodhya ram mandir construction,ayodhya ka ram mandir,ayodhya ram mandir construction update,ayodhya ram mandir marg nirman,ayodhya mandir,Ram temple Ayodhya,ram mandir nirman,Ram Mandir construction,ayodhya ram mandir video,ram mandir news,three generations of Ayodhya,