videoDetails

The story of Ayodhya Ram temple in the words of three generations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Ayodhya is getting ready in its new form before Pran Pratistha. The glory like Treta, the completeness like Treta and the experience like Treta are making the devotees of Ram happy. 22 January will become another historic date for the transformation of Ayodhya. But how many ups and downs has today's Ayodhya seen? How has Ayodhya changed since the temple movement? How did different generations of Ayodhya get associated with the movement and how did Karseva pave the way for the construction of the temple? Today you can understand this whole story in the words of three generations of Ayodhya.