trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663106
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The terrorist was hiding in the mountain, when the army bombed him, the terrorist started running away.

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Anantnag Encounter update: Terrorist seen running in drone camera. Exclusive pictures of terrorists hiding in the forest and running away have surfaced. It is visible in the pictures that when the army rained bombs to flush out the terrorist hiding there, he was seen running to save his life.
Follow Us

All Videos

Seema Haider warns Pakistan on Anantnag Encounter, pays tribute to martyrs
play icon12:59
Seema Haider warns Pakistan on Anantnag Encounter, pays tribute to martyrs
Rain Breaking: Rain alert in many states including MP-Maharashtra, Meteorological Department issued warning
play icon2:57
Rain Breaking: Rain alert in many states including MP-Maharashtra, Meteorological Department issued warning
Kim got scared in Russia!
play icon33:57
Kim got scared in Russia!
Bangladesh defeated Team India
play icon5:18
Bangladesh defeated Team India
DNA: Farewell to double decker in Mumbai
play icon9:17
DNA: Farewell to double decker in Mumbai

Trending Videos

Seema Haider warns Pakistan on Anantnag Encounter, pays tribute to martyrs
play icon12:59
Seema Haider warns Pakistan on Anantnag Encounter, pays tribute to martyrs
Rain Breaking: Rain alert in many states including MP-Maharashtra, Meteorological Department issued warning
play icon2:57
Rain Breaking: Rain alert in many states including MP-Maharashtra, Meteorological Department issued warning
Kim got scared in Russia!
play icon33:57
Kim got scared in Russia!
Bangladesh defeated Team India
play icon5:18
Bangladesh defeated Team India
DNA: Farewell to double decker in Mumbai
play icon9:17
DNA: Farewell to double decker in Mumbai
9 minute 9 news,Anantnag encounter,anantnag encounter news,Today Anantnag Encounter News,Anantnag Kashmir Encounter,Anantnag News in Hindi,Anantnag attack,encounter in anantnag,anantnag encounter latest news,Col Manpreet Singh,Mohali,Anantnag Attack News,Anantnag Kashmir News,anantnag encounter live,Anantnag Operation,Colonel manpreet singh cremation,Anantnag encounter,village bhadoujian,Mohali,Chandigarh,chandi mandir army cantt,mohali co manpreet singh,Manpreet Singh,Colonel Manpreet Singh,colonel manpreet singh biography,Chandigarh News in Hindi,Latest Chandigarh News in Hindi,Chandigarh Hindi Samachar,