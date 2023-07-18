trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636982
“The Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate” posters targetting CM Nitish Kumar put up in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Ahead of the second day of the Opposition leaders' meeting in Bengaluru, posters and banners targetting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal. However, Police personnel removed banners from Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle.
