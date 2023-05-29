NewsVideos
The wait is over! Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July 2023

May 29, 2023
The chief of the Indian Space Research Organistaion (ISRO) S Somanath on May 29 said that Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July 2023. Chandrayaan-3 will be the sixth orbital flight of the LVM3 rocket.

