There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal said that the PM has so much arrogance that he does not accept the Supreme Court, this is called dictatorship and this is called Hitlershahi. PM Modi would say that I do not accept the order of the Supreme Court.

