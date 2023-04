videoDetails

There was a plan to kill Atiq-Ashraf 2 days ago, shocking revelation of the accused

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed Murder: After the death of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, new revelations are happening now. The killers of Atiq and Ashraf are in police custody. The killers of Atiq and Ashraf are now making new revelations in the police interrogation. However, the killers have not yet been able to tell the police that who had provided them the pistol with which they gunned down the two brothers.