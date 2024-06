videoDetails

Thieves steal Outer Unit of AC in UP's Ghaziabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

AC Stolen In Ghaziabad: The effect of heat is such that thieves are now leaving household items behind and are busy in stealing ACs. Watch how, thieves entered the apartment in broad daylight, opened the outer unit of the AC installed on the rooftop, stole it and fled in an e-rickshaw. The family came to know about the entire incident after the AC stopped working.