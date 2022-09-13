NewsVideos

This car, booked now, will still be delivered in 2024

There is currently a waiting period of up to 16 months on the Mahindra XUV700. The maximum waiting period is on its AX7 L variant. Customers may have to wait for 16 months for its delivery. That is, if you book today, you will get its delivery in the year 2024. Let us know that Mahindra XUV700 comes in many variants and AX7 L is its top spec variant.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
