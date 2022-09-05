This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning

Out of the 14 editions, India has won seven. Five have been pocketed by Sri Lanka and the remaining two have gone Pakistan’s way. After a year of becoming the world champions in 1983, In 1984, India under skipper Sunil Gavaskar won the inaugural edition held in the UAE.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

