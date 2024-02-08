trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719328
'This is not BJP party office', says Mamata Banerjee in Assembly

|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee Vidhan Sabha Speech: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got angry at BJP in the Assembly. Mamata, who got angry at BJP's opposition during the budget session, said that this is not a BJP office. BJP is anti-Bengal.. BJP's politics will not work.

