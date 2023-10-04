trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670623
This is the reason for flood in Sikkim, Army-BRO engaged in relief and rescue

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Cloudburst in Sikkim LIVE: Cloudburst in Sikkim has caused severe devastation. During this period, about 23 soldiers have also been reported missing. While the Army and BRO are engaged in relief and rescue work, there has been flood in Sikkim due to the release of water from Chungtham Dam. Know every update related to cloud burst in Sikkim in this report.
