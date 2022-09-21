NewsVideos

This is what Piyush Goyal said at FICCI LEADS 2022 in Delhi...

|Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on September 20 addressed the third edition of FICCI LEADS 2022 in Delhi. The Minister urged the nation to work collectively towards producing quality products for the world. He said that the world believes in India and now it was time for the nation to believe in itself. He said, “Two days ago, I received a letter from the UK again reiterating that they want to stick to the Diwali deadline (of the India-UK free trade agreement).”

All Videos

