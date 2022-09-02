This Lord Ganesha idol is made from 60 kg of onions!

Lord Ganesha’s idol was made using 60 kg of onions in Kamargaon. The idol was made by Jai Bhavani Ganesh Mandal in Washim. The eco-friendly Ganesh idol was one of the key highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the region.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

