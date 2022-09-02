NewsVideos

This Lord Ganesha idol is made from 60 kg of onions!

Lord Ganesha’s idol was made using 60 kg of onions in Kamargaon. The idol was made by Jai Bhavani Ganesh Mandal in Washim. The eco-friendly Ganesh idol was one of the key highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the region.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Lord Ganesha’s idol was made using 60 kg of onions in Kamargaon. The idol was made by Jai Bhavani Ganesh Mandal in Washim. The eco-friendly Ganesh idol was one of the key highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the region.

All Videos

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt arrested under POCSO case: Chitradurga SP
Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt arrested under POCSO case: Chitradurga SP
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined Indian Navy fleet
11:20
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined Indian Navy fleet
UP Madarsa Row : Madrasas should be surveyed in Bihar too – Giriraj Singh
14:21
UP Madarsa Row : Madrasas should be surveyed in Bihar too – Giriraj Singh
Madhya Pradesh News : Serial killer arrested from Bhopal
6:59
Madhya Pradesh News : Serial killer arrested from Bhopal

Trending Videos

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt arrested under POCSO case: Chitradurga SP
11:20
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined Indian Navy fleet
14:21
UP Madarsa Row : Madrasas should be surveyed in Bihar too – Giriraj Singh
6:59
Madhya Pradesh News : Serial killer arrested from Bhopal