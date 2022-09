This Navratri, ID cards required for entry to Garba events in Bhopal – Here's why

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Going for a Garba event in Bhopal? Don’t forget your Aadhaar card or you may not be allowed to enter. In a surprising new order by Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania, ID proof has been made necessary for people going for Garba events in the city.