This new Android virus targets 18 Indian banks, users’ personal data and banking credentials

| Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

A new version of Drinik Android trojan has been spotted. This version is targeting users of 18 Indian banks. It steals users’ personal data and banking credentials. Drinik Android trojan is circulating in India since 2016. It was used to steal SMSes, but in September 2021, a banking trojan has also been added to it