Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Thook Jihad Controversy: Now those who spit in food will not be spared. If anyone in UP does such an audacity, then he is sure to go behind bars. Yogi government is preparing to bring a strict ordinance against it. At the same time, the Uttarakhand government has also made it clear that it is in no mood to spare those who do this kind of jihad. But some people have objections to such ordinance. The issue of today's debate is that who is the brain behind spit jihad and will strict law be able to stop such disgusting acts.

