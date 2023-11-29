trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693575
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Addressing a book launch of the felicitation volume in honor of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's 50 years in electoral politics, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on November 29 accused the Central Govt of subverting all those institutions, systems, and principles by which India thrived since independence.
Follow Us

All Videos

How Rat-hole Miners Become
Play Icon1:27
How Rat-hole Miners Become "True Heroes" After Using Forbidden Methods To Save Lives
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Finally Hitched Together In Manipur Wedding Rituals
Play Icon1:11
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Finally Hitched Together In Manipur Wedding Rituals
CBFC Orders To Remove Intimate Scenes, Replaced Words And Dialogue Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
Play Icon1:23
CBFC Orders To Remove Intimate Scenes, Replaced Words And Dialogue Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Play Icon21:2
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
Play Icon10:50
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?

Trending Videos

How Rat-hole Miners Become
play icon1:27
How Rat-hole Miners Become "True Heroes" After Using Forbidden Methods To Save Lives
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Finally Hitched Together In Manipur Wedding Rituals
play icon1:11
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Finally Hitched Together In Manipur Wedding Rituals
CBFC Orders To Remove Intimate Scenes, Replaced Words And Dialogue Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
play icon1:23
CBFC Orders To Remove Intimate Scenes, Replaced Words And Dialogue Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
play icon21:2
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
play icon10:50
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?