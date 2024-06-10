Advertisement
4 people died in Horrific road accident in Amroha

|Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Big news is coming from Amroha. Let us tell you that a horrific road accident took place in Amroha, due to which 4 people died. This accident happened due to the collision of two cars.

