'India should take control of PoK...'says Jagadguru Paramhans

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack Update Reasi: Jagadguru Paramhans has made a big statement on the terrorist attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that after the firing, a bus full of pilgrims fell into a ditch. 9 people have died and 33 people are injured in this. Neighbors came to Narendra Modi's oath ceremony, but Pakistan was not invited. Now the question is arising whether Pakistan, enraged by this, has carried out a terrorist attack in Reasi?