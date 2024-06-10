Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2756551
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'India should take control of PoK...'says Jagadguru Paramhans

|Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack Update Reasi: Jagadguru Paramhans has made a big statement on the terrorist attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that after the firing, a bus full of pilgrims fell into a ditch. 9 people have died and 33 people are injured in this. Neighbors came to Narendra Modi's oath ceremony, but Pakistan was not invited. Now the question is arising whether Pakistan, enraged by this, has carried out a terrorist attack in Reasi?

All Videos

2 People Including 10-Year-Old Boy Killed As Part Of Under-Construction Building Falls
Play Icon00:34
2 People Including 10-Year-Old Boy Killed As Part Of Under-Construction Building Falls
4 people died in Horrific road accident in Amroha
Play Icon01:06
4 people died in Horrific road accident in Amroha
PM Modi Cabinet Meeting: Ministry Allocation Expected Today
Play Icon06:13
PM Modi Cabinet Meeting: Ministry Allocation Expected Today
Know ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Play Icon06:04
Know ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Watch today's 10th June 2024 horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:42
Watch today's 10th June 2024 horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

2 People Including 10-Year-Old Boy Killed As Part Of Under-Construction Building Falls
play icon0:34
2 People Including 10-Year-Old Boy Killed As Part Of Under-Construction Building Falls
4 people died in Horrific road accident in Amroha
play icon1:6
4 people died in Horrific road accident in Amroha
PM Modi Cabinet Meeting: Ministry Allocation Expected Today
play icon6:13
PM Modi Cabinet Meeting: Ministry Allocation Expected Today
Know ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
play icon6:4
Know ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Watch today's 10th June 2024 horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:42
Watch today's 10th June 2024 horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin