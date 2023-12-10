trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697267
Those who killed Gogamedi were caught

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. In this case, police have arrested 3 accused including two shooters.
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:40
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know the importance of Ravi Pradosh from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:46
Know the importance of Ravi Pradosh from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon1:28
"PM Modi Immediately Released ₹1,000 Cr" Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Cyclone Michaung
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Watch full video of Ayodhya Railway station
Play Icon20:50
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Watch full video of Ayodhya Railway station
Who will be the CMs of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon7:2
Who will be the CMs of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh?

