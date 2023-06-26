NewsVideos
Thousands of people homeless as flash flood hits Assam

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
In Assam, the situation is getting worse due to heavy floods and rains. Heavy rains have led to water-logging and many people have been forced to leave their homes. Know the current situation.

