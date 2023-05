videoDetails

Tillu Tajpuria brutally murdered in Tihar Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Tillu Tajpuriya Murder Video: A horrifying video has surfaced from Delhi's Tihar Jail. This video recorded in CCTV is of May 2 when gangster Tillu Tajpuria was killed inside the jail. Tillu was attacked more than 100 times with sharp weapons.