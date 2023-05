videoDetails

Tillu Tajpuriya Murder: Delhi High Court reprimanded jail administration!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

In the Tillu Tajpuria murder case, the Delhi High Court has strongly reprimanded the jail administration and said that 'the incident was captured in CCTV but the jail administration did not take any step'. Along with this, the High Court has sought a status report from Tihar Jail.