trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649441
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tiranga hoisted at Lal Chowk of Sri Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
The occasion of 77th Independence Day was celebrated with great pomp across the country. Today, on the 76th anniversary of independence, a grand program was organized at the Red Fort. For the tenth consecutive time, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the flag from the historic ramparts. Along with the country, the tricolor was hoisted at Lal Chowk, which was once in the shadow of terror.

All Videos

The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
play icon2:5
The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot
play icon1:27
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot
'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
play icon1:12
'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News
play icon4:9
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
play icon4:10
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country

Trending Videos

The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
play icon2:5
The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot
play icon1:27
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot
'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
play icon1:12
'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News
play icon4:9
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
play icon4:10
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
PM Modi Independence Day speech,Independence day speech,pm modi live independence day,India independence day,Independence Day Live,Independence Day,PM Modi Live speech,Independence day PM Modi Speech,india independence day celebration,independence day status,77th independence day live,independence day pm modi,2023 independence day,77th Independence Day,Independence Day 2022,Independence Day celebration,Latest News,Trending,Breaking News,live now,