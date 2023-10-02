trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670070
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur held a press conference in Delhi on Monday. He made many big allegations against TMC regarding many scams including coal scam, Saradha scam, cow smuggling scam.
Follow Us

All Videos

Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
play icon7:39
Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
play icon2:2
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census
play icon8:49
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census
CM Kejriwal's statement on the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira - Now Punjab is changing
play icon0:51
CM Kejriwal's statement on the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira - Now Punjab is changing
Taal Thok Ke: What next after caste census in Bihar?
play icon47:34
Taal Thok Ke: What next after caste census in Bihar?

Trending Videos

Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
play icon7:39
Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
play icon2:2
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census
play icon8:49
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census
CM Kejriwal's statement on the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira - Now Punjab is changing
play icon0:51
CM Kejriwal's statement on the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira - Now Punjab is changing
Taal Thok Ke: What next after caste census in Bihar?
play icon47:34
Taal Thok Ke: What next after caste census in Bihar?
Anurag Thakur speech,anurag thakur news,TMC,sharda ghotala news,sharda ghotala,Mamata Banerjee,Mamata,bengal news today,Bengal news,anurag thakur pc,minister anurag thakur,anurag thakur latest news,anurag thakur press conference today,anurag thakur on news click,Anurag Thakur,BJP press conference,union minister anurag thakur,Lok Sabha,Rahul Gandhi,chinese funding,China,rahul gandhi lok sabha,anurag thakur bjp,