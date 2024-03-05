trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727569
TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Ram Mandir comments spark outrage, BJP reacts strongly

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
TMC Leader on Ram Mandir: TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha has given a controversial statement regarding Ram Mandir. He has called Ram temple an unholy place. He also said that no Hindu should go to Ram temple for worship. BJP reacts strongly on TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Roy on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Controversial Statement Fir in West Bengal.

