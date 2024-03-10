NewsVideos
TMC releases list of candidates for Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Trinamool Congress Party will contest elections alone in West Bengal. TMC has announced the names of its candidates for all 42 seats of West Bengal. TMC has given ticket to Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, Bengal.

