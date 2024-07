videoDetails

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee’s Hilarious Jibe At BJP

Sonam | Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said in the Lok Sabha, 'Why were elections held in Bengal in seven phases? Why was the development of the entire country stopped? So that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah could visit all the states.' Banerjee said, 'During the elections, many hateful statements were made by the ruling party, but why was action taken only against the opposition?'