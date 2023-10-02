trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669723
TMC to protest in Delhi today against MNREGA Fund Scheme

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
TMC Protest against MNREGA Fund: TMC government is taking strict action regarding the issue of MNREGA. In this connection, TMC will protest in Delhi today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. This demonstration is being done against the central government. There will be a demonstration at Jantar Mantar tomorrow.
