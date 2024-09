videoDetails

To The Point: Akhilesh vs Yogi before UP Bypolls!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

To The Point: Even before the assembly elections to be held in UP in 2027, the debate on encounter has intensified in UP politics. Due to this, the round of statements is also continuing. CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav are constantly attacking each other. The war of words between the two has intensified. Today we will debate this issue to the point.