Akhilesh Yadav hits back at CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Verbal strife continues in UP over encounter and mafia. Akhilesh Yadav has retaliated to CM Yogi's attack. Akhilesh said that there is no hearing for them in their own party. 'In their rule, there is talk of corrupt police stations earning 15 lakhs per day'. BJP people are kidnapping the police, Bulldozer Code has been used instead of Penal Code. Law and order have become just a word. It is their habit to get reprimanded by the court. It would be better if these people remain silent.

