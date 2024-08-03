videoDetails

To The Point: Controversy Over Statement of MP Imran Masood's Twin Brother

| Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

To The Point: Family members of Congress MP Imran Masood are constantly in the headlines by making statements. First, the nephew was opposed over the Constitution. Imran was trolled over the statement on Namaz and now the Masood family is being trolled over the statement of his twin brother. Imran Masood's brother compared Shivling to Hajre Aswad in a Kanwar camp. Noman Masood said that what is called Shivling, we call it Hajre Aswad in our religion. Both are the same. A controversy arose after this statement. After which Imran Masood had to come live on Facebook and speak against his brother. He said- If you don't have knowledge about something, then why are you sharing knowledge? Imran Masood also told his supporters- Victory does not mean arrogance, victory means bowing down. Allah has given us an opportunity to serve. In such a situation, the question is why make such statements due to which people's sentiments get hurt and controversy arises.