To The Point: Is there a big conspiracy behind the attack on Hindus?

| Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

To The Point: Hindus have been attacked in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. 60 Hindus have been injured in this attack. The attack took place in Dhaka's Miranjaila Colony. Where a mob of fundamentalists pelted stones on the houses of Hindus. The fundamentalists have vandalized the houses of Hindus by attacking them. Such attacks have increased after the elections in Bangladesh. The question is why the Sheikh Hasina government is not able to stop such attacks. Is there a big conspiracy behind the attack on Hindus?