To The Point: Parliament to witness heated debates as monsoon session begins

|Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
To The Point: Today is the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The opposition can question the government on many important issues including paper leak. Due to this, there can be a huge uproar in Parliament. The monsoon session of Parliament can run till August 12. During this time 6 bills can be introduced. Along with this, the central government will present Survey-2024 today. Nirmala Sitaraman will present the budget for the seventh time as Finance Minister. There are chances of uproar in Parliament on the first day today.

