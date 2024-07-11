videoDetails

To The Point: Politics erupts over One Child Policy

| Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

One Child Policy: Regarding population imbalance, concern has been expressed about the increasing population in the RSS magazine 'Baat Bharat Ki Panchjanya'. This article has been published in the dialogue section of the magazine. In which to overcome this, it has been stated that it is necessary to adopt a national population control policy. This raises the question whether the 'one child' rule will be applicable in India? Union Minister Giriraj Singh has given a controversial statement on this issue, due to which politics has intensified.