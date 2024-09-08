videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Himanta Sarma sets new conditions for Aadhaar card

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

To The Point: The biggest campaign against intruders is going on in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that intruders will not be tolerated on Assam's land under any circumstances. And those who say that they are residents of Assam will have to show papers. Those who want to get Aadhar card will have to show the NRC slip. However, after Himanta's decision, the opposition has raised questions. There are allegations of targeting a particular community.