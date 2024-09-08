Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2789896https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/to-the-point-politics-sparks-over-himanta-sarma-sets-new-conditions-for-aadhaar-card-2789896.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Himanta Sarma sets new conditions for Aadhaar card

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: The biggest campaign against intruders is going on in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that intruders will not be tolerated on Assam's land under any circumstances. And those who say that they are residents of Assam will have to show papers. Those who want to get Aadhar card will have to show the NRC slip. However, after Himanta's decision, the opposition has raised questions. There are allegations of targeting a particular community.

All Videos

Controversy arises over Garbhagriha of temple in Mathura
Play Icon03:46
Controversy arises over Garbhagriha of temple in Mathura
Watch Exclusive Report on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Play Icon14:21
Watch Exclusive Report on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Stone-Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Chaturthi Procession in Ratlam
Play Icon07:14
Stone-Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Chaturthi Procession in Ratlam
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 8 September 2024
Play Icon10:12
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 8 September 2024
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
Play Icon04:58
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir

Trending Videos

Controversy arises over Garbhagriha of temple in Mathura
play icon3:46
Controversy arises over Garbhagriha of temple in Mathura
Watch Exclusive Report on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
play icon14:21
Watch Exclusive Report on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Stone-Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Chaturthi Procession in Ratlam
play icon7:14
Stone-Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Chaturthi Procession in Ratlam
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 8 September 2024
play icon10:12
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 8 September 2024
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
play icon4:58
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir