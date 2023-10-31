trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682335
Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

Oct 31, 2023
Israel-Hamas War News: Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, more than 9,500 people have died so far due to the devastation caused by the attacks.
