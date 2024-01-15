trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709837
Today is BSP President Mayawati's birthday, CM Yogi called and congratulated

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
CM congratulated BSP supremo Mayawati on her birthday. CM Yogi spoke to BSP supremo Mayawati on phone and wished her happy birthday. CM Yogi asked about the well-being of BSP supremo Mayawati. CM Yogi wished the BSP supremo's long life.

