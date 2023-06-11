NewsVideos
Today is the 20th death anniversary of Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot gave a message to the opponents from Dausa

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Politics is at its peak in Rajasthan Congress. This time again speculations are being made about political storm. In the political corridor, the naming of Pilot's new party has also been done. Sachin Pilot will reach Dausa today and it is believed that he can make a big announcement there after paying tribute to his father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary.

