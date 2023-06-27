NewsVideos
Tomato Price Hike: Inflation hits common man, tomato prices cross Rs 100

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Tomato Price Hike: Inflation has hit the common man, tomato prices 100 has crossed Rs. After which people are going to the market but people are shying away from buying tomatoes. It is being told that the Biparjoy storm and monsoon rains have caused heavy damage to the tomato crop, due to which the prices have increased.

