Tomato prices cross Rs 100 per kg

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Tomato Price Hike: In Kanpur, the price of tomatoes has reached Rs 100 per kg. A local said, earlier tomatoes were selling at Rs 30-40 per kg, which are now being sold at Rs 100 per kg. Earlier we used to take 1 kg, now we are taking half kg.

